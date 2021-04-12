The Winona Christian Stars split a pair of district games this past week as they head into the final week of the regular season.

The Stars lost 7-1 to Oak Hill on Tuesday and then beat Central Holmes 10-0 on Thursday.

Winona Christian is scheduled to play Indianola on Tuesday and a makeup game with Oak Hill on Wednesday to finish out the regular season.

Coach Shannon Self said the Stars are in the playoffs and will be either the No. 3 or 4 seed, battling Indianola for the last two spots. The Stars beat the Colonels 6-1 earlier this season.

“It depends on what we do with Indianola on Tuesday,” Self said. “That will determine if we are third or fourth. We can still lose and be third on a run differential. We know we are in and that’s the biggest thing. Let’s get in and see what happens. You just want to be playing good when the playoffs start."

Winona Christian 10, Central Holmes 0

The Stars scored six runs in the first inning and took a five-inning, run-rule win over the Trojans on Thursday.

After scoring six in the first, the Stars added one in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth.

Winona had just five hits but took advantage of six errors, five hit batters and three walks. Blake Cooper was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Parker Bledsoe was 2-for-4 while Austin Winters doubled and drove in two runs. Steele Mims walked twice and scored twice while Dalton Wiggins was hit twice and scored twice.

Bledsoe pitched all five innings and gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Oak Hill 7, Winona Christian 1

The Raiders pulled away in the middle innings to take a six-run win over the Stars on Tuesday.

Oak Hill scored single runs in the first and second and led 2-1 after two innings. Oak Hill added two in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the win.

Oak Hill outhit Winona 7-4 in the contest. Collin Parkinson doubled while Austin Winters singled and scored the Stars only run. Blake Cooper was hit twice and singled while Steele Mims had Winona’s other hit.

Parkinson started and pitched four innings and gave up four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four. Mims pitched the last two innings and gave up three unearned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.