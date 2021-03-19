Central Holmes split four games this past week on the baseball diamond.

After falling 9-8 to Benton on Monday, the Trojans split a pair of games with Briarfield, winning 5-1 before falling 4-3. The Trojans finished out the week with an 11-8 win over J.Z. George.

Central Holmes will return to play on Friday as they host Winona Christian in a non-district contest.

Benton 9, Central Holmes 8

The Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on to take a one-run win over the Trojans on Monday.

Benton scored four in the first and one in the second to lead 5-0. But Central Holmes scored five in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead. But Benton scored three runs in the sixth to take the win.

Central Holmes had five hits as Barrett Fondren doubled and scored two runs. Mason Wiysel singled and drove in two runs while Noah Steen and John Ward each scored two runs apiece. Ellis Harris walked three times and had two stolen bases.

Fondren pitched two innings and gave up five runs on two hits and two runs while striking out two. Steen pitched the next 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on five walks and two hits while striking out five.

Central Holmes 5, Briarfield 1

The Trojans gave up just one hit as they took a four-run win in a five-inning contest.

Central Holmes scored two in the third and fourth and one in the fifth

Central Holmes had six hits as Mason Wiysel was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Artino Brown singled and scored twice while John Ward and Barrett Fondren singled and scored. Brown and Ward each had two stolen bases.

Wiysel started and pitched all five innings and gave up one unearned run on one hit while striking out six.

Briarfield 4, Central Holmes 3

Briarfield opened an early lead and held on late to take a one-run win over the Trojans in the second game of the doubleheader on Thursday.

Briarfield scored two runs in the first and third while Central Holmes scored one in the second and two in the fifth.

Central Holmes outhit Briarfield 4-3 in the contest. Eli Carr doubled while Noah Steen, Mason Wiysel and Lane Womack all singled.

Ellis Harris started and pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four. Womack pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out two.

Central Holmes 11, J.Z. George 8

The Trojans took an early lead and held on to take an eight-run win over the Jaguars on Friday.

Central Holmes scored four runs in the third and each team scored six in the fourth. The Trojans score one in the sixth while the Jaguars added two in the sixth as well.

Central Holmes outhit J.Z. George 8-7. Carson Burrell was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Mason Wiysel tripled and drove in a run while Barrett Fondren singled and drove in four runs. Noah Steen scored three runs and had two RBIs. John Ward, Ellis Harris and Artino Brown each singled and scored two runs.

Barrett Fondren started and pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five.

Lane Womack pitched the next 2 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three. Mason Wiysel and Noah Steen combined to pitch the last inning.