The Central Holmes Trojans showed they still have some fight in them this past week.

The Rebels opened the week with a 13-9 loss to district rival Carroll on Tuesday.

And then after a 10-0 loss to Winona Christian on Thursday, the Trojans bounced back and beat Indianola 8-6 for their first district win of the season.

Central Holmes is scheduled to end the regular season on Tuesday as they host Oak Hill.

Central Holmes 8, Indianola 6

The Trojans broke their winless streak in division play with a two-run win over the Colonels on Friday.

Each team scored one run in the first inning and Indianola added one in the second to lead 2-1. But Central Holmes scored five runs in the third to go up 6-2. Indianola responded with two in the fourth but Central Holmes answered with two in the fifth to lead 8-4. Indianola added two in the top of the seventh as the Trojans held on to take the win.

Central Holmes had 10 hits in the contest. John Ward was 2-for-3 in the contest with two RBIs while Ellis Harris was 2-for-4. Barrett Fondren was 2-for-4 and had an RBI while Hudson Holley and Lane Womack each singled, scored and had an RBI. Mason Wiysel doubled and scored a run while Carson Burrell singled, scored two runs and had two RBIs.

Noah Steen pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on two hits while walking eight and struck out five. Wiysel pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit and two walks.

Carroll 12, Central Holmes 10

The Rebels used a big sixth inning and held on to take a two-run win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

Central Holmes led 2-1 after the first inning while the Rebels added two runs in the third and fourth to lead 5-4 after four innings. Central Holmes tied it up with one in the fifth before Carroll scored seven in the sixth to go up 12-7. Central Holmes added one in the sixth and four in the seventh for the final margin.

Central Holmes actually outhit Carroll 12-9 in the contest. Noah Steen was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Ellis Harris was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Hudson Haffey was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. John Ward triple and scored while Barrett Fondren was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Mason Wiysel and Lane Womack both singled and scored.

Noah Steen started and pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four.

Wiysel pitched the next 1 2/3 innings and gave up four unearned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Womack came in and pitched the last two innings and gave up two runs on three hits and one walk.