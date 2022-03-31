Kosciusko got off to a fast start in Region 4-4A tennis competition with a 7-0 victory over Northeast Lauderdale. The Whippets won all seven matches in straight sets, including 6-0, 6-0 victories by the girls Number 1 doubles team of Kayden Tayler and Olivia Cockroft and the girls Number 2 doubles team of Anna Grace Kuhn and Kalya Anderson.

“That was a huge win for us,” said coach Caleb Sanders.

In a non-region match last week, Kosciusko defeated Ridgeland 6-1, losing only at number one boys’ doubles. Singles players Daniel Van for the boys and Emmalee Myers for the girls won their two matches.

The Whippets played a key region match at West Lauderdale Tuesday, will be at Leake Central Thursday in a region match rescheduled from last week due to rain and will be at home Friday against French Camp in a non-region match.

The top two teams in the region qualify for the MHSAA 4A playoffs beginning April 4.