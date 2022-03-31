Kosciusko boys and girls track both finished second out of 10 teams at the Falcon Relays at Columbus High School, and both teams had success in the relays.

In the boys meet, Columbus had 196 points and Kosciusko 130. For the girls it was Columbus 197.5 to 133.5 for Kosciusko.

“Considering that we were competing against 5A and 6A schools, I think we did a good job,” said boys coach Derrick Huffman.

Kosciusko boys won three events, Vinterrious Hunt in the 100 with a time of 11.12, Keonte Williams in the triple jump with a leap of 38-8 and Jerrell Erving in the discus with a throw of 122-1.

The boys also took second in seven events, including the 400, 800 and 1600 relays. Davion Roby was second in the high jump (5-6) and long jump (19-6.5), Braylon Truss in the 400 (56.13) and Jaylen Washington in the pole vault (6-9).

Hunt anchored the 400 and 800 relays and was joined on both by Jaquavous Pace, Kaden Greer, and De’marion Triplett. Runners on the 1600 relay were Truss, Kameron Harvey, Jerremy Wickham, and Demarion Gillespie. Harvey and Wickham were filling in for runners who missed the meet due to other commitments.

“The guys who filled in really stepped up. They did a wonderful job being able to adapt,” Huffman said.

Raven Pernell was a double winner for the Lady Whippets, the 100 in 12.90 and the long jump (16-8). Aliyah Amey won the triple jump (29-8.5) and Presley Fulgham the pole vault at eight feet.

Girls’ coach Eleazarus Greenleaf was especially pleased with the relays that saw Kosciusko take second in the 400 and 800 behind Columbus, and third in the 1600 and 3200. Anasha Teauge, Haley Olive, Jakayla Seawood and Pernell run the 400, Teauge, Reid Hutchinson, Pernell, and Olive the 800.

Brianna Smith was second in the discus (78-0).

Kosciusko will compete in the Woody Barnett Invitational at Pearl High School Friday. Pearl will also be the site of the 4A state meet.