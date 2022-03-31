Kosciusko has a girls’ golf team for the first time this year, but has not been able to play any matches. Three scheduled matches were canceled due to inclement weather.

Coach Wylie Rhodes is trying to line up matches for the team that has two players, seniors Anna Catherine Cheek and Anna Gowan.

“They have never played before,” Rhodes said. “They're having fun. It's just a shame that their matches were canceled.”

The boys’ team has played three matches. “They have done really well so far,” said Rhodes. “Exceeded expectations.”

The Whippets won a dual match with Eupora, finished third out of 12 teams in a match at Pearl and won a match against Nanih Waiya and Neshoba Central.

Twins Josh and Jeremy Gibson and Riley Patton are the team's top golfers. “There isn't a whole lot of difference between the top three,” Rhodes said.

Jon Gant is the fourth golfer. The twins and Gant are sophomores, Patton a senior.

Kosciusko boys will host a 9-hole match with Pearl and Cleveland Central at Red Bud Springs Thursday and will play 18-hole matches at Louisville and Philadelphia next week.

The Region 4-4A match will be the week of April 11-15, but the exact date and location has not been determined. Other 4-4A teams are Choctaw Central, Greenwood, Leake Central, Newton County, Northeast Lauderdale, and West Lauderdale.