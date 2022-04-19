The French Camp Tennis team saw its season come to an end this past week with a tough loss to Tupelo Christian on Tuesday.

TCPS took a 4-3 win over the Panthers in the Class 1A-2A semifinals, ending French Camp’s season with an 11-2 record.

“Our kids played great and I’m very proud of them,” French Camp Tennis coach Larry Mincher said. “It came down to the wire and we lost to a very good Tupelo Christian team. We went 11-2 this year and our only losses were to the division champions and the North State champions. But we aren’t done yet, we still have boys’ and girls’ singles along with girls’ doubles going to the individual state championships.”

In singles, Katie Grace Browning lost 6-0, 6-0 on the girls’ side while Brennan McGlothin won 6-2,6-1 on the boys’ side.

In girls’ doubles, Annaleigh Bain and Kate Hudson won 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 1 spot while Raney Peacock and Grace Ann Wade won 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys’ doubles, TCPS took both points as Jacob Cresswell and Andrew Bain lost 6-4, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while Bradley McCoy and Connor Privitt lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, Cameron McDaniel and McKinley Wade lost a tight match, falling 7-6, 6-2 to give TCPS the win.

French Camp will advance several positions to the individual state tournament in Oxford.