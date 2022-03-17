The French Camp baseball team kicked off district play last week and dropped a pair of games to Sebastopol.

The Bobcats used some strong pitching and took a 5-1 win on Tuesday and a 5-0 win on Friday.

French Camp is off for spring break and will return to action on Tuesday, March 22 as they travel to Noxapater. They will host the Tigers on Friday to finish out the week.

Sebastopol 5, French Camp 1

The Bobcats broke loose in the fourth to take a four-run win over the Panthers to open division play on Tuesday.

Sebastopol scored four in the fourth and added single runs in the fifth and sixth. French Camp scored its run in the seventh.

French Camp had four hits in the contest as Cody Perry doubled. Nike Long, Logan Wright and Eli Withers each singled while Rob Surrette walked and scored a run.

Perry started on the mound and pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out 12. Withers pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit and struck out three.

Sebastopol 5, French Camp 0

The Bobcats got a no-hitter from East Central Community College football signee Jacob Williams and took a shutout win to sweep the Panthers on Friday.

Sebastopol scored one in the fourth and four in the sixth to take the win.

French Camp only had three walks as Rob Surrette, Avery Summers, and Carson Linch each drew free passes. The Panthers struck out 11 times.

On the mound, Ethan Wright got the start and gave up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five. Macon Bentley pitched the next three innings and gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.