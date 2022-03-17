Winona Christian managed to get one game last week on the baseball diamond.

The Stars weren’t able to hold onto an early lead as Leake Academy took a 9-4 win on Thursday.

Winona Christian has only one game scheduled next week as Leake will make the return trip to Winona on Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.

Leake 9, Winona Christian 4

The Rebels overcome an early deficit and pulled away to take a five-run win over the Stars on Thursday.

Winona Christian scored three runs in the top of the first while Leake answered with two in the bottom of the first and second to take a 4-3 lead after two. Leake then added four in the third and one in the fifth to go up 9-3. WCS scored a run in the top of the seventh for the final margin.

Leake outhit Winona Christian 8-5 in the contest. Jake Ware singled, stole two bases and scored a run while Davis Dew walked three times, stole two bases, and scored one run. Parker Bledsoe also walked three times, singled and scored a run. Collin Parkinson singled and scored a run while Bryce Harville also had a single. Brannon Hill had two RBIs while Trace Carpenter singled and drove in a run.

Collin Parkinson started on the mound and pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out five. Trace Carpenter pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up one run on two hits and two walks. Parker Bledsoe pitched the next 3 1/3 innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out six.