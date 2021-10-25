The Central Holmes Lady Trojans tipped off the basketball season last week with a trio of games.

The Lady Trojans won just one of the three games, falling 35-26 to Canton and 42-29 to Manchester. Central Holmes beat Deer Creek 44-32 to round out the week.

Central Holmes was scheduled to play in the Benton Tournament this week and will play at Tri-County on Monday, Nov. 8 and host Kirk Academy on Thursday, Nov. 11 and travel to Clinton Christian on Friday, Nov. 12.

Canton 35, Central Holmes 26

The two teams swapped leads multiple times, but it was the Lady Panthers that pulled away late to take the win las week.

Each team scored 10 points in the first period but Canton outs central Central Holmes 12-4 in the second to lead 22-14 at the half. Central Holmes battled back and outscored Canton 10-2 in the third to tie the game at 24-24. But Canton pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Central Holmes 11-2 in the fourth to take the win.

Mackenzie Ward led Central Holmes with 13 points.

Manchester girls 42, Central Holmes 29

The Lady Mavericks outscored the Lady Trojans in each of the first three periods to take a 13-point win.

Manchester led 11-4 at the end of the first and 21-10 at the half. The Lady Mavericks outscored the Lady Trojans 11-6 in the third to lead 32-16 going to the fourth. Central Holmes took the fourth 13-10 for the final margin.

Mackenzie Ward and Olivia McBride each had eight points apiece for the Lady Trojans.

Central Holmes 44, Deer Creek 32

The Lady Trojans grabbed their first win of the season with a 12-point win over Deer Creek.

Central Holmes started fast and outscored Deer Creek 15-1 in the first and led 22-7 at the half. Deer Creek took the third 10-6 while Central Holmes took the fourth 16-15 for the final margin.

Taylor Spell led Central Holmes with nine points while Aubrey Carr and Olivia McBride each had eight points apiece.