The Winona Christian Lady Stars opened with the season with a pair of close contests last week.

The Lady Stars split a pair of games at the Indianola Tournament, beating Washington 40-30 and dropping a 39-35 decision to Manchester Academy.

The Lady Stars were scheduled to play in the Benton Preseason Tournament on Monday and Tuesday. They will finish out the week with Pillow Academy on Thursday.

Winona Christian girls 40, Washington-30

The Lady Stars grabbed their first win of the season as they took a 10-point win over the Lady Generals at the Indianola Tournament.

Winona led 7-6 at the end of the first period and outscored Washington 16-10 in the second period to lead 23-16 at the half. Winona extended the lead in the third period, outscoring Washington 8-5 to lead 31-21 going to the fourth, where each team scored nine points.

Audrey Eldridge led Winona Christian with 15 points and nine rebounds while Bella Roberts had 14 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Autumn Lishman had nine points, five rebounds and three assists asl well for the Lady Stars.

Manchester girls 39,

Winona Christian 35

The Lady Stars couldn’t hold onto a first-half lead as the Lady Mavericks took a four-point win.

Winona Christian led 14-10 at the end of the first period and 18-16 at the half. Manchester outscored Winona 12-10 in the third to tie the game at 28-28 at the half. Manchester outscored Winona 11-7 in the fourth to take the win.

Aubrey Eldridge led the Lady Stars with 23 points and six rebounds while Bella Roberts had seven points and six rebounds.