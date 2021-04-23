Kosciusko had a tough week on the diamond with three losses. The Whippets lost two games to West Lauderdale 7-5 and 8-3 and were defeated by Cleveland Central 4-1.

The losses to West Lauderdale meant that the Knights won Region 4-4A and Kosciusko is second. The Whippets will play North Pontotoc in the opening round of the MHSAA playoffs.

The first game with West Lauderdale set the tone of the week.

“It was one of those days,” said Coach Derrik Boland.

Kosciusko led 3-0 after two innings.

“We started out great,” Boland said.

But that was short lived as West Lauderdale scored six runs in the third and never relinquished the lead.

“The wheels kind of came off,” the coach said of the game.

Ethan Wood had a double and a homer for Kosciusko, but he struggled on the mound despite nine strikeouts, giving up 11 hits.

Cade Kennedy led the West Lauderdale offense with two doubles and two RBIs. Brooks Buchanan had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice.

Kosciusko also had a lead in the second West Lauderdale game, 3-2 after two innings. But the Whippets were blanked the rest of the way and West Lauderdale took the lead with three in the third. Wood had two hits and Will Carter drove in two runs. Commondre Cole homered for West Lauderdale.

The Cleveland Central game was 1-1 until a Kosciusko error opened the door for three runs by the Wolves in the sixth. Ty Ramage and Larson Fancher pitched for Kosciusko, allowing four hits and one earned run, with six strikeouts. Nolen Yuille had two hits and scored the Whippets' only run.

Kosciusko played Morton Tuesday and will conclude the regular season with a home game against Choctaw Central Friday and a home game with Cleveland Central Saturday.

The Whippets begin the playoffs at home Thursday, Apr. 29, followed by a game at North Pontotoc the next day. If a third game is necessary, it will be at Kosciusko Saturday May 1.

Boland said games this week will set the tone for the playoffs.

“We need to come with the right demeanor, and it starts at practice,” said the coach. “The main thing we have to hammer down is focusing throughout the entire ball game and not having any innings when we lose focus.”