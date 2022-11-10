The passing game has been a thorn in the side of the Central Holmes defense all season long.

But the Trojans limited pass-happy Amite to just one score as Central Holmes took a 35-6 win over the Rebels in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Central Holmes improves to 5-6 on the season and will travel to defending 3A champion Greenville Christian on Friday night.

Central Holmes coach Mitch Womack said his team played one of their most complete games of the season.

“I thought we played really well on both sides of the football,” Womack said. “We ran for more than 400 yards and most all of that was from John and Lamarion. We had some kids step up and play in positions that they weren’t used to play. The flu got us a little bit and we had two starters out. We had to do a little scrambling and the kids stepped up and really answered the call. Our kids have shown a lot of resilience like that all year.”

The game stayed scoreless for most of the first quarter until Central Holmes finally broke through when Buchanan scored on a 58-yard run with 28.5 seconds left in the first. Dan Lindsey hit the PAT and the Trojans led 7-0.

Central Holmes had a field goal blocked on its next drive. But after Amite’s fourth punt of the night, the Trojans hit another big play as Ward raced 76 yards for a touchdown. Lindsey hit the PAT and Central Holmes led 14-0.

The Central Holmes defense came up with a big stop when Buchanan intercepted an Amite pass in the end zone. Three plays later, Ward broke another long run and scored on a 68-yard touchdown. Lindsey hit the PAT and the Trojans led 21-0.

The Trojans got another turnover as John Hudson Word intercepted an Amite pass in the end zone right before the half.

“Defensively, we knew they would pass a lot,” Womack said. “We set up some different looks and the kids executed it well. We knocked down five passes and had two interceptions. The line did a good job of getting pressure on the quarterback. We had nine hurries. We were able to stop the pass and stop them in the red zone. I shout the kids played one of their best games on defense.”

Both teams started slow in the third quarter before Buchanan got loose on another long run, this time going 77 yards for the score. Lindsey hit the PAT and Central Holmes led 28-0 midway through the third.

Amite scored its only points on the next possession as they went 80 yards in 15 plays, scoring on a 5-yard run with 1:36 left in the third. The PAT failed and Central Holmes led 28-6.

But the Trojans answered with a nine-play, 62-yard drive as Ward scored on an 11-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Lindsey’s PAT was good and Central Holmes led 35-6.

The Trojans rushed for 423 yards in the game with the majority coming from Buchanan and Ward.

Ward had a career night with 207 yards on 10 carries with two TDs while Buchanan had 197 yards on 15 carries. Mike Jones also had 20 yards on four carries.

On defense, Jones and Aiden Adcock each had 11 tackles apiece while Ward, John C. Riley and Hudson Haffey each had eight tackles apiece. John Hudson Word had six tackles and an interception while Gibson Parrish had five tackles and a sack. Bryce Hester had five tackles while Cayton Edwards, Kade Ward and Carson Burrell each had four tackles apiece.

This week’s game

The Trojans advance to the Class 3A semifinals for the second straight season and will meet Greenville Christian for the second straight year.

But Womack says it’s certainly not the same Greenville Christian team the Trojans saw last season. The Saints, who beat the biggest teams in the state last year, went 5-5 this season.

“We do have some speed and will match up better with them than we did last year,” Womack said. “They are very athletic, very fast and aggressive on defense. We will have to play our best game. Our kids understand that and we will emphasis that. We will have to play hard and execute. With a chance to go play in Jackson, I expect our seniors to lead the way.”