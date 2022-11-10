The Central Holmes Lady Trojans picked up their first two wins of the season last week at the Benton Tournament.

The Lady Trojans got their first win with a 45-40 win over Deer Creek on Tuesday and then beat Mt. Salus 49-29 on Thursday.

Central Holmes only scheduled game this week is a Tuesday contest against Columbus Christian. Next week, Central Holmes is scheduled to play at Manchester on Monday and host Benton on Tuesday. They will finish the week out as they host Kirk on Thursday before the Thanksgiving break.

Central Holmes 49, Mt. Salus 29

The Lady Trojans overcame a slow start to take a 20-point win of Mt. Sales on Thursday.

Mt. Salus led 8-6 at the end of the first period before Central Holmes took the second period 15-4 to take a 21-12 lead at the half. Central Holmes continued to extend its lead in the third period, outscoring Mt. Salus 16-7 to lead 37-19 going to the fourth period.

Kate Riley and Allie McBride led Central Holmes with 13 points while Ella Hendry had nine points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes won 30-14 as Zoey Jones led the way with 14 points.

Central Holmes 45, Deer Creek 40

The Lady Trojans grabbed their first win of the season and they finished strong to take the five-point win on Tuesday.

Central Holmes led 11-6 at the end of the first before Deer Creek took the second period 16-2 and led 22-13 at the half. But Central Holmes battled back in the second half as they outscored Deer Creek 14-11 in the third and 18-7 in the fourth.

Rylee Sizemore led Central Holmes with 13 points while Taylor Spell had eight points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes won 51-4 as Emma Steen and Allie McBride each scored 12 points apiece.