The Winona Christian Lady Stars rolled to two more convincing wins last week as they stayed unbeaten on the season. The Lady Stars took an easy 66-14 win on Tuesday over Columbus Christian and then beat Lee, Ark., 64-24 on Thursday behind a 32-point effort from Bella Roberts.

Winona Christian, now 5-0 on the season, was scheduled to play at Tri-County on Monday and host Marshall on Tuesday. They will finish the week on Thursday as they play at Kirk.

Winona Christian 66, Columbus Christian 14

The Lady Stars had little trouble with the Lady Rams on Tuesday as they took a 42-point win.

Winona jumped out to an 17-0 lead in the first period and then outscored Columbus 11-1 to take a 28-1 at the half. Winona then outscored Columbus 25-8 in the third and 13-5 in the fourth for the final margin.

Bella Roberts led Winona Christian with 14 points, six steals and three rebounds. Sara Beth Rawles had 13 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Olivia Brooks had 11 points, six steals and five assists.

Winona Christian girls 64, Lee, Ark. 24

The Lady Stars had little trouble with Lee as the rolled to a 40-point win.

Winona outscored Lee 15-8 in the first and 19-6 in the second and led 34-14 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring Lee 18-8 in the third and 12-2 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts had a big game with 32 points, 14 rebounds and six steals. Lucy Oliver had nine points on three 3-pointers while Olivia Brooks had eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.