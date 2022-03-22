Kosciusko baseball fell behind early in a 9-7 loss to Starkville.

“We have to throw more strikes and make plays,” said coach Cole McBride.

The Whippets took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a leadoff double by Kaylan Powell and a sacrifice fly by Connor Wallace.

But Starkville went ahead to stay with four in the bottom of the first, three coming with two outs. Starkville added a run in the second before Kosciusko pulled within a run at 5-4 with three in the third. But that's as close as the Whippets got because Starkville answered with three in the bottom of the third.

Kosciusko was outhit 10-9. Powell and Hayden Rogers each had a single and double and scored two runs. Brennon Wright had three hits and three RBIs for Starkville.

Landon Wallace was the most effective of three Kosciusko pitchers, allowing one run on two hits, with three strikeouts and no walks, in 3.2 innings.

A Region 4-4A game at Louisville Tuesday was postponed until Thursday due to the forecast of inclement weather. The teams will play again Friday at Kosciusko and the Whippets will be at Neshoba Central Saturday,