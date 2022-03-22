Kosciusko juniors Campbell Blaine and Gracie Williams are members of The Clarion Ledger's Softball Dandy Dozen, the top 12 players in the state. They were chosen based upon their performances last year when Kosciusko won the 4A state championship.

Blaine batted .405 with 14 doubles, six triples and 35 RBIs. Williams had a .348 average with 12 doubles and 21 RBIs, scored 31 runs and had a walk off single that gave the Lady Whippets the championship.

Defending 6A champion Hernando and DeSoto Central also had two members of the Dandy Dozen.