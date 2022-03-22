The Ethel baseball team went to the Alabama Gulf Coast over spring break and dropped four games to strong out-of-state opponents. The Tigers were defeated by St. John Paul II from Alabama 11-3, University High from Memphis 7-6, Jackson South Side from Tennessee 3-2 and Gulf Coast from Alabama 5-0.

“The problem with our team right now is that we just are not very consistent with our hitting,” said coach Chris Schuster. “Some days we do really well and some days we don't. Our pitching is doing an okay job. Fielding isn't perfect but it's not terrible. If we can score seven or eight runs, we are going to win most games. Right now, we have a lot of guys who can hit well. But they're just not really consistent.”

One bright spot was the pitching of Gabe Cain against Jackson South Side. He gave up two hits and no earned runs, with five strikeouts and no walks in 6.2 innings, but was the hard luck loser due to two infield errors in the eighth inning that allowed the winning run to score. “He pitched really well,” Schuster said. “He came in in the second inning. Got us out of a jam and went all the way through to the eighth inning.”

The top hitter was Wes Bishop with a triple and two singles against University High and a two-run double in St. John Paul II game.

Ethel was scheduled to begin Region 5-1A play with a game against Leake County Tuesday. But due to rain in the forecast, it will be part of a doubleheader at home with the Gators Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. The Tigers have non-region home games with Eupora Thursday and Nanih Waiya Saturday.

Schuster scheduled strong opposition the first half of the season to prepare the team for region competition. “Every year I challenge my team before we get to the region, and so far, it's paid off. I hope it does this year.”