The Winona Christian tennis team picked up two more wins the week before last.

The Stars beat Class 5A Magnolia Heights 6-3 and then dominated Grace Christian 8-1 t0 improve to 3-0 on the season.

Winona Christian returned from spring break and played at Canton on Monday and then will begin district play at Greenville St. Joseph on Thursday, March 24.

Winona Christian 6, Magnolia Heights 3

Winona dominated the doubles play and took an easy win over Class 5A Magnolia Heights.

In boys singles, Eli Lewis lost a tight match at the No. 1 spot, falling 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. At the No. 2 spot, Riley Harville lost 6-2, 6-1.

In girls singles, Marla Ray McNight lost 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while MaKayla McDaniels won 6-2, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot.

In boys doubles, Winona dominated as Reese Cooper and Duece Mooneyham won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Trager Yeoman and Jack surgeon won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Allie Rawles and Bella Roberts won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Lucy Oliver and Piper Davis won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, John Carter Walker and Olivia Brooks won 6-0, 6-0.

Winona Christian 8, Grace Christian 1

The Stars took another big win last week with an easy win over Grace Christian.

In boys singles, Eli Lewis won 6-3 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while Riley Harville won in three sets, winning 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

In girls singles, Marla Ray McKnight lost 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot while McKayla McDaniels won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spots.

In boys doubles, WCS took two easy wins as Reese Cooper and Deuce Monneyham won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Trager Yeoman and Jack Sorgen won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Allie Rawles and Bella Roberts won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot while Lucy Oliver and Piper Davis won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

In mixed doubles, John Carter Walker and Olivia Brooks won 6-1, 6-2.