﻿Kosciusko softball had a win, loss and tie at Spring Fling in Meridian last Saturday. The Lady Whippets tied Harrison Central 1-1, lost to Germantown 14-2 and defeated Puckett 8-0.

Two days later, Kosciusko defeated Lake 5-2.

The Harrison Central game was ended without a winner by of a one hour and 45-minute time rule. “We completed seven innings, but they wouldn’t let us play the tiebreaker because the time limit was up,” said Kosciusko coach Tony Terry.

It was a pitchers’ duel between Anna Grace Whitehead of Kosciusko and Harrison Central’s Gabriel Smith. Whitehead allowed three hits with five strikeouts and one walk, Smith two hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Both runs were unearned.

Kosciusko went up 1-0 in the second. Campbell Blaine scored on an error after reaching on a walk. A Kosciusko error allowed Harrison Central to score in the fifth.

“We played well that game. We just played badly that one inning,” Terry said.

Not so against Germantown. “We didn’t do much of anything well. It was a long day, but no excuses. That’s the first time in five or six years that we played that poorly.”

Germantown had two big innings with seven runs in the second and six in the fifth. Both Kosciusko runs came in the fifth when Makynlee Dickerson doubled and Whitehead followed with a homer over the left field fence.

The Lady Whippets rebounded against Puckett behind a strong pitching performance by Gracie Williams. She allowed six hits with seven strikeouts. Dickerson and May Kimble Price each had three hits.

Kosciusko broke a 2-2 tie against Lake with three runs in the sixth. Anna Grace Mancell started the rally with a pinch hit double.

“We pitched well and we finally had some timely hits,” Terry said.

Whitehead pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and one earned run, with seven strikeouts. Whitehead and Price each had a single and a double and Dickerson had two hits.

The win completed a sweep of the Lady Tigers’ two games with Lake, the defending 2A state champion, reversing two losses to the same team a year ago.

Kosciusko has a Region 4-4A home game with Louisville Thursday and a non-region home game with Neshoba Central Monday.