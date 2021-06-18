Kosciusko juniors Gracie Williams and Campbell Blaine each had multiple hits at the Mississippi Association of Coaches Rising Stars 4A/5A/6A Softball All Star Games at Jones Junior College in Ellisville. They played for the North, which won the first game 7-2, but lost the second game 9-6.

Williams had three hits, two RBIs and scored a run in the two games. Blaine had two hits and scored one run.

“They played really well. Really represented Kosciusko in great fashion,” said Lady Whippet coach Tony Terry.

Campbell played centerfield and batted second. Williams was at third and batted third.

They played key roles in Kosciusko winning two straight 4A state championships. Williams had the walk off hit in the decisive 2021 title game and Blaine was MVP in the 2022 series.