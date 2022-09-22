Kosciusko moved closer to a third straight Region 4-4A volleyball championship, and is assured of qualifying for the 4A state playoffs, with 3-0 victories over Yazoo City and Greenwood.

The Lady Whippets defeated Yazoo City 25-5, 25-13, 25-18 and Greenwood 25-12, 25-19, 25-15.

Layla Ferguson had 16 aces against Yazoo and Mary Kimble Price 15 in the Greenwood match.

Kosciusko is 4-0 in the four-team region, including two earlier victories over Louisville, and has matches remaining against Yazoo and Greenwood.

The second and third place teams begin the playoffs Oct. 8. The champion has an opening round bye, beginning at home Oct. 11.