Kosciusko got its feet wet at Choctaw Trails, home of the 4A state meet Nov. 5, by competing in the MRA Invitational Monday.

The boys team finished 16th. Cole Wilson was the Whippets' top runner, coming in 37th in a field of 148 with a time of 21:23.32 for 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). He was followed by Matthew Nail 87th (23:43.82), Michael Phinisee 89th (23:53.55), Grayson Blaylock 101st (24:49.45), Jekarius Ashford 126th (27:46.67), Alexis Hernandez 128th (27:59.93) and Colton Thorpe 130th (28:05.05).

With only three runners, Kosciusko did not have a team score in the girls race. Freshman Addyson Rawson was the top runner in 30:58.17.

Kosciusko's JV girls finished filth out of 15 teams. Lainey Greenlee, a seventh grader, was the top runner, 24th out of 152 runners with a time of 15:25.35 for two miles. Klara Tran was close behind, 26th in 15:28.13.

Ezra Keeton was Kosciusko's only runner in the JV boys race. He was 56th in a field of 137 with a time of 15:02.17.

Kosciusko will return to Choctaw Trails Saturday for the Clinton Arrow Invitational.