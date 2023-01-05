The three-point shooting of Shawnessey Martin keyed a fourth quarter scoring explosion by McAdams girls in a 66-47 victory over Noxapater to even the Lady Bulldogs' Region 6-1A record at 1-1.

The game was close for three quarters, with McAdams up 37-31 before the Lady Bulldogs scored 30 points in the final period. Martin had 13 of her game-high 25 points during the fourth quarter, including three 3-point baskets.

“She's my three-point shooter. When she is open, I want her to shoot it,” said coach Ashley Brown.

Kenady Cross, scored 13 points and Ameri Gadson 11 for McAdams, and they combined for 14 fourth-quarter points. Asia Glass scored 19 points for Noxapater.

“Both teams ended up in the bonus and we took advantage of it,” Brown said. The Lady Bulldogs made 11 three throws during the fourth quarter, and the 66 points was a season high.

McAdams lost its other two games last week, 58-43 to Leake County in a 6-1A game and 60-55 to Choctaw County in a non-region game.

The Lady Bulldogs led Leake County 19-16 at the half, but were outscored 26-6 in the third quarter. Gadson had 19 points and Cross 10. Sadie Vaughn led Leake County with 15 points.

A fourth quarter rally against Choctaw County fell short. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 45-34 after three quarters before scoring 21 points in the final period.

Lafame Weatherby scored 13 points during the final quarter, including three 3-pointers, to finish with a team-high 15 for McAdams. Martin had 10 points, Gadson and Bryia Harmon nine each. Destinee Love scored 28 points for Choctaw County.

McAdams continued region play with a game against Sebastopol Tuesday and will be at home to French Camp Friday.