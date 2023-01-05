Kosciusko basketball teams had a tough week, with the boys and girls both losing twice in Region 4-4A play. The Whippets were defeated by Choctaw Central 70-45 and Louisville 45-43, the Lady Whippets by Choctaw Central 63-46 and Louisville 54-42.

Whippets coach Eleazaeus Greenleaf missed the games because of illness. Assistant coach Derrick Huffman ran the team.

The Whippets led Louisville until the final minutes, with the game decided on a Louisville jumper just before the final buzzer.

“We had a couple of unfortunate turnovers in the final minutes of the game,” Huffman said. “We made a couple of mental mistakes. It's something we can bounce back from.”

Cory Guyton Jr. had 13 points and two rebounds for the Whippets, Andrew Mancell 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals and Jaybre Pierce six points, two rebounds and two assists.

Against Choctaw Central, the Whippets started off well before the Warriors pulled away in the second half.

Girls

D'naylah Williams led the Lady Whippets in both games. She had 23 points and seven rebounds against Choctaw Central, 17 points and eight rebounds in the Louisville game.

Haley Olive had 10 points and four steals against Choctaw Central, the defending 4A state champion. Against Louisville, Naja Mays scored seven points and had two steals, Jamiya Gray had four points and 11 steals.

“Choctaw Central is going to be Choctaw Central. They are going to force you to make turnovers,” said coach Cory Guyton. “We missed a lot of layups, a lot of easy shots. Against Choctaw Central you can't miss those. You have to take advantage of every opportunity you get.”

The Lady Whippets were hurt by fouls and injuries against Louisville, a game that was close until the final four minutes.

The Whippets and Lady Whippets played Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday and have home games with West Lauderdale Friday. Both are 4-4A rivals.