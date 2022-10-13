The McAdams volleyball season came to an end with a tight four-set loss to Salem, 27-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17, in the opening round of the 1A playoffs.

“The girls played hard, but our errors cost us the game,” said coach Ashley Brown. “We had a lot of net errors, players hitting the ball into the net. Talentwise, I think we pretty much matched up about the same.”

Brown used only eight players and was without senior standout Shawnessey Martin as a result of a automobile accident. “She was missed, but all of the girls stepped up and played well.”

She noted improvement during the season. “When I boiled it down from everybody playing to just eight players, the chemistry and everything changed for the better.”

One player who displayed improvement was sophomore Ta'naisha Moor, who played the sport for the first time this year and will be counted on next year.

Brown would like to have an offseason program and has talked to coaches from other schools, including the Forest coach. “Hopefully, we can work something out.”

McAdams qualified for the playoffs as the second place team from Region 6-1A. Salem, third in 8-1A, played 7-1A winner Taylorsville Tuesday.