Kosciusko boys finished sixth at the Northeast Invitational cross country meet at the Oktibbeha Peak to Peak course in Collinsville.

Sophomore Cole Wilson was the Whippets top runner, finishing 18th in a field of 87 with a time of 20:31.74 for 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). He was followed by Matthew Nail in 28th place (21:57.82), Michael Phinisee 42nd (22:51.67), Tuff Shaw 43rd (22:58.64), Grayson Blaylock 58th (24:38.35), Colton Thorpe 62nd (25:40.01), Jekarius Ashford 76th (27:48.22) and Alexis Hernandez 80th (29:23.89).

Kosciusko had a team score of 148, trailing West Lauderdale, the host school with 23, Newton County 47, Demopolis (Ala.) 105, Meridian 119 and Leake Central 132.

West Lauderdale's Landry Maxwell was the individual winner in 18:08.25.

Koscusko did not have a team score in the girsl race with only two runners. Freshmen Adyson was 26th in 29:02.10 and sophomore Kimora Winters 42nd (32:57.36).

West Lauderdale also won the girls race and had the individual winner, Emily Snodgrass (20:56.49).

Kosciusko won the middle school girls race with eight runners in the top 15, led by Lainee Greenlee, who finished fourth with a clocking of 15:22.7 for two miles. Tran Klara was fifth, Asherie Winters eighth, Brianna Graybill ninth, Ryleigh Gove 12th, Scarlette Armstrong 13th, Harley Crittendon 14th and Emery Barber 15th.

The only Kosciusko boys middle school runner was Ezra Keaton, 10th in 14:03.1.

Kosciusko will compete in the MHSAA Middle School Classic at Choctaw Trails in Clinton October 18. The next varsity meet will be the French Camp Classic October 27.

The 4A district meet will be October 27 and the 4A state meet November 5, both at Choctaw Trails.