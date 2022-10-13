Nothing in football is a sure things, but Kosciusko kicking extra points comes close.

Will Carter was 38 for 38 last year. He is now at Holmes Community College, but his replacement, sophomore Alexis Hernandez, is almost perfect. He had an attempt blocked against Lewisburg, but has made his other 21 tries.

“Alexis is a good kid. Last year he was Will's backup and he learned a lot from him,” said football coach Casey Orr.

Hernandez attributes the success rate to hard work.

He is not a one-sport athlete, nor two sports nor three sports. He plays four sports for Kosciusko, including two during the fall. In addition to kicking for the football team, he runs cross country. In the winter it's soccer and in the spring tennis.

How does he juggle two sports at the same time? “I don't go to cross country practice. I just go to football practice and run afterwards on my own, at least a mile or more.”

He has booted one field goal which proved to be the margin of victory in a 24-21 win over Choctaw County, and said his range is 40 yards.

Hernandez is a striker and midfielder in soccer, his first love. “I grew up playing it with my dad. He taught me a lot about how the sport is played,”

In tennis, he played No. 1 boys doubles in the spring.

As for Carter, he is still perfect on PATs, 13 for 13 so far at Holmes.