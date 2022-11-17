Kosciusko girls finished 18th and the boys were 22nd at the 4A state cross country meet at Choctaw Trails.

The girls were led by Dianna Hernandez, finishing 67th with a time of 26:46.92 for 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). Ryleigh Gove was 115th (31:45.70), Addyson Rawson 119th (32:57.67), Anna Lauren Watts 125th (34:51.12), Emery Barber 127th (35:33.40) and Harley Crittenden 128th (35:46.53).

For the boys, Cole Wilson was 67th with a time of 20:37.41. Michael Phinisee was 117th (23:02.33), Jekarius Ashford 124th (23:40.44), Matthew Nail 139th (25:13.23) and Tuff Shaw 146th (26:39.53).

Phinisee is the only senior on either team. For the Whippets, Shaw and Wilson are sophomores, Ashford and Nail freshmen.

The girls team is very young. Rawson and Watts are freshmen, the other four are eighth graders.

Corinth swept both races. Both individual winners were from Mooreville, Lukas Dykes for boys (16:49.75) and Hannah Sanders for girls (20:01.56).

Other team winners during two days of competition were Pearl boys and Ocean Springs girls in 6A, Saltillo boys and girls in 5A, St. Patrick boys and girls in 3A, East Union boys and girls in 2A, West Union boys and French Camp girls in 1A.

Saltillo has won 27 team titles Corinth 24.