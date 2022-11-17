McAdams boys basketball opened the season with a 60-57 victory over Madison St. Joseph at the Premier Medical Group Shootout hosted by Kosciusko.

It was close throughout. The Bulldogs trailed 29-27 at the half, rallied for a 47-44 lead entering the fourth quarter and held on for the victory.

“There were a lot of spurts,” coach Kenyon Ross said. “We were up a little, they came back. It was a good game all the way through.”

Cameron Fleming began his senior season with a strong performance, leading McAdams with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrick Davis had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jan Williams led St. Joe with 21 points.

Ross credited defense. “They (St. Joe) had been scoring in the 60s and 70s. We held them to 57. That's something we believe in. If we can hold you to 50-something points, we have a chance to win.”

In the previous four games, three wins a loss, the Bruins scored 73, 72, 70 and 60 points.

McAdams is a veteran team that reached the 1A state semifinals the past two seasons. “We have a lot of experience. That makes a big difference,” Ross said. “A lot of guys have been playing in the system for three years.”

Girls

The Lady Bulldogs were defeated by St. Joseph 55-32. “We made a lot of errors,” said coach Ashley Brown.

Shawnessey Martin led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, all in the second half. Maia Turner scored 17 points and Rayne Worsham had 16 for St. Joe.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs played Philadelphia Tuesday and have road games with Leake Central Friday.