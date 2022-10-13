West Lowndes pulled away on Friday night as French Camp dropped another division contest, falling 38-14.

French Camp falls to 2-5 on the season and will travel to Vardaman on Friday night to take on the 6-1 Rams.

West Lowndes opened up with a 3-yard touchdown run and scored the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.

French Camp answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Wright to Avery Summers. Reese Churchill hit the PAT and French Camp trailed 8-7.

West Lowndes added a 3-yard run in the first quarter but failed on the two-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the first.

French Camp pulled even in the second quarter when Wright scored on a 1-yard run. Churchill hit the PAT to tie the game at 14-14.

West Lowndes pulled away in the third quarter as they scored on runs of 1 and 75 yards and converted both two-point conversion to extend the lead to 30-14. West added a 29-yard run and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

French Camp rushed for 177 yards and threw for 62 yards for 239 yards of total offense. Wright was 4-of-8 passing for 62 yards and ran for 118 yards on 20 carries. Silas Hodge had 59 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Summers had two catches for 26 while Logan Miller had one catch for 30 yards.

On defense, Hodge led French Camp with 11 tackles while summers had 10 tackles. Casen Shurden had eight tackles while Ethan Wright and James Johnson each had seven tackles apiece. Aayden Ray had six tackles while Logan Wright and J.D. Leach had five tackles apiece. Rylan Moore had four tackles while Benjamin Wright, T.J. Pierce and Max Bronson each had three tackles apiece.