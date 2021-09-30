The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) has moved final regular season football games up one day.

For 2A, 3A and 4A teams, including Kosciusko, the final game will be Thursday, Oct. 28. For 1A, 5A and 6A teams, including Ethel and McAdams, it will be Thursday, Nov. 4.

The changes were made because of a shortage of available officials. Games for 1A, 5A and 6A scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, will not change and opening round playoff games for 2A, 3A and 4A will remain on Friday, Nov. 5.

Games that will be affected are Louisville for Kosciusko, Noxapater for Ethel and McEvans for McAdams. All are region games, so the outcomes could affect region standings and seedings for the playoffs.

In a YouTube video on the MHSAA website, Executive Director Rickey Neaves said, “This is a change we feel like we have to make. I think it’s a good plan and it’s even a plan we might consider next year — or for every year — to ensure that we get the best officials possible for our year-ending games for all of our playoff games.”

The changes will give teams one less day to prepare for their final regular season game, but one additional day for playoff teams to prepare for opening round games.