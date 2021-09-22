Ethel has three cross country runners this year, one boy and two girls.

Cooper McDaniel, a junior is the lone boy. Sophomore twins Halea and Hannah Ferguson are the girls.

“We are ahead of where we were last year,” said Coach Chance Whitten. “The twins, it's their first year, but they are coming along quickly.”

McDaniel ran last year.

Halea Ferguson is the only one who competed at a September 11 meet at French Camp. The next meet is Saturday at Eupora.

Ethel volleyball struggles in region play

Ethel suffered a tough loss to West Lowndes 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 27-25 in the Lady Tigers' first Region 5-1A volleyball match of the season.

The third set was 23-23 before West Lowndes scored the final two points, Ethel led the fourth set 25-24 and had serve, but West Lowndes ran off three straight points for the match.

“We have to find a way to win. That's easier said than done,” said Coach Chris Schuster.

In two other matches, Ethel was defeated by Winona 25-12, 25-13, 25-22, and by Union 25-18, 25-15, 25-14. Both are 3A teams.

Ethel played a region match with Noxapater Tuesday. Ethel, Noxapater, and West Lowndes are the only teams in the region and the top two will qualify for the playoffs beginning October 12.

The Lady Tigers have a home match with Winston Academy Thursday.