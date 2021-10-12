A talented and athletic Caledonia volleyball team put an end to Kosciusko’s season with a 25-9, 25-7, 25-10 victory Tuesday evening in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.

Kosciusko won Region 4-4A with a 6-0 record and the loss of only one set. But the Lady Whippets could not keep up with Caledonia, the second seed from 2-4A. Caledonia tied Pontotoc in 2-4A but lost out for the top seed on the basis of sets won in their two matches 5-4.

Interim coach Cory Guyton said Caledonia and Starkville, a 6A school, are the best teams the Lady Whippets faced this season.

“They’re a really good team with an established program,” he said of Caledonia.

Caledonia never trailed in the three sets and only once was the score tied at 1-1 early in the final set. Kosciusko won only five points on serve, three by Natalie Ryals.

Despite the loss, Guyton was upbeat about the season and the future. The Lady Whippets have only two seniors, Bracie Jamison and Lizzie Kate Jones.

“We have a lot of young people coming in,” Guyton said. “We have some juniors who are going to step up. I think they are ready for the challenge.”

He was filling in for Nikki Stephenson on maternity leave. Guyton gave her credit for progress in the third year of the program.

“This is coach Nikki’s team. She had done a wonderful job.”

Guyton plans to continue as assistant coach along with his duties as girls’ basketball coach.

1A

McAdams saw its seasons come to an end with a 25-4, 25-7, 25-5 loss to Resurrection Catholic, the state’s top 1A team, in the opening round.

McAdams qualified for the playoffs by finishing second in 6-1A but had to play on the road against Resurrection, the 8-1A winner.