Kosciusko senior Kelly Hood has been starting for the softball team since the eighth grade and will be playing in her third 4A championship series when the Whippets take on North Pike, beginning Thursday at the University of South Mississippi.

“It's really exciting,” she said. “It's my senior year and I'm glad to get this opportunity.”

Kosciusko lost to North Pike in 2017 but came back the following year to sweep Lawrence County, overcoming late deficits in both games.

“It was really a big moment,” said Hood of that big win.

In 2019, the Lady Whippets lost to Tishomingo County in the North State final and last year, the pandemic ended the season for everyone after nine games.

Kosciusko was 7-2, the only losses to Neshoba Central, the state's best team.

Not having an opportunity to play for a championship last year was disappointing to Hood.

“We were going to win it,” she told The Star-Herald.

The Lady Whippets had to beat West Lauderdale twice this year after dropping the first game in the North State final. Hood said she remained confident in her team.

“We can beat anybody as long as we play together,” she said.

Hood, who plays second base and bats leadoff, had a big two-run triple in the first win over West Lauderdale.

“Kelly is a great player with great speed that is the igniter for our offense,” said Coach Tony Terry.

The soon-to-be KHS graduate has signed to play softball at Northeast Mississippi Community College, as has Emma Rush, her teammate for the last five years.

“It's good going up there with someone you know. You will meet new people, but you will always have someone you know,” she said.

The USM Softball Complex was also the site of Kosciusko's 2018 championship. Hood likes the college atmosphere.