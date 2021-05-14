Kosciusko reversed one softball defeat from the past and is hoping to reverse yet another when the Whippets head to Hattiesburg for the 4A state championship against North Pike.

Five years ago, Kosciusko defeated West Lauderdale twice during the regular season and again in the opening game of the North State final at West Lauderdale, all three wins in extra innings. But the Lady Knights won twice at Kosciusko, including 7-6 in nine innings in the decisive game, knocking the Whippets from championship contention.

Flash forward five years to 2021. It was West Lauderdale that won two regular season games, then took a lead in the North State final with a 1-0 victory at Kosciusko. But the Lady Whippets rebounded, sweeping a doubleheader at West Lauderdale to reach the championship series at the University of Southern Mississippi, beginning Thursday.

KC Schuler slides onto second base. Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Kosciusko reached the championship series for the first time in 2017, but fell short, losing to North Pike 7-0 and 5-0. It was North Pike’s second title in a row after sweeping West Lauderdale in 2016.

Again, Kosciusko will face North Pike for the championship this year.

It was déjà vu for Kosciusko in a 1-0 loss to West Lauderdale in the opening game of this year’s North State final. The Lady Whippets out-hit the Lady Knights 7-4 but left nine runners on base. In the two regular season losses to West Lauderdale, Kosciusko totaled 21 LOB.

Breelyn Cain was the winner and Emmagail Kelley the hard luck loser.

Things were different when the Lady Whippets went to West Lauderdale Saturday.

“I felt really good going there,” Coach Tony Terry said. “I felt it was our time to break out. We hit well every time we played them. We got them out there; we just couldn’t get them in.”

He said his players went to West Lauderdale with a positive attitude despite losing the first game.

“They were excited about the chance to get back to state,” he said. “They were as focused as I have seen them.”

The Lady Whippets were shut out the first 10 innings of the series but scored 16 runs the last eight innings. Kosciusko finally broke through in the fourth inning of Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead on a two-run double by Makynlee Dickerson, then added five in the seventh for a 7-1 victory.

Dickerson started the rally with a single, followed by two straight bunts — including a successful squeeze by Emma Rush — capped off by a two-run triple from Kelly Hood.

Mary Kimble Price went the distance, allowing four hits.

“She threw a really good ball game against a really good team,” Terry said.

Emma Gail Kelley lets one fly toward home plate. Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

The Whippets jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the decisive game with three runs in the third and five in the fifth. They held on for an 11-8 victory. West Lauderdale scored all of its runs in the last three innings, two each in the fifth and sixth and four in the seventh.

“Things got a little hairy at the end,” Terry said. “It was a long day. Both teams’ pitchers threw an awful lot in the two days. Everybody was getting tired.”

K.C. Schuler was the big bat for Kosciusko in the decisive game with two homers, a single, and five RBIs. Price had a single and double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. For West Lauderdale, Kaleigh Moore singled and doubled with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Of significance, the Whippets stranded only seven runners in the final two games.

West Lauderdale and South Pontotoc, the team Kosciusko beat in the second round, were both top ranked in the state among 4A teams when they played Kosciusko.

The first game of the championship series is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday (weather permitting) followed by Game 2 at noon Friday. If a third game is needed, it will start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The series will be played at the USM Softball Complex, located on the east side of U.S. 49, on the side opposite the main campus. Driving south on 49, turn left onto West Seventh Street, then right on North 25th Avenue.

It is the same venue where Kosciusko won the championship in 2018, coming from behind twice in a sweep of Lawrence County. Terry said the Lady Whippets were nervous in 2017, but the experience helped them win the championship the following year.

The Whippets’ opponent, North Pike, had to rally in the last two rounds after losing series openers to Florence and Vancleave. In 3-1 and 10-2 wins over Vancleave, Averi Paden allowed seven hits and one earned run, with 12 strikeouts in 12 innings.