The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022 includes two football coaches, two baseball players, a football player, a golfer, a swimmer and a basketball coach. Members were introduced during a press conference at the Hall of Fame in Jackson.

Members in alphabetical order:

Maggie Bowen-Hanna, a Jackson native, was a nine-time NCAA swim champion who led Auburn to two national championships.

Kermit Davis Sr., a Tupelo native, had a high school basketball coaching record of 187-31 with a state championship at Tupelo High School. He was SEC Coach of the Year at Mississippi State in 1971.

David Delucci was an All American baseball player at Ole Miss who played major league ball for 13 seasons and was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks 2001 World Series champion.

Jim Gallagher of Greenwood won five PGA events and defeated Seve Ballesteros in a Ryder Cup match that helped the United States win the cup in 1993. His wife Cissye is a Hall of Fame member.

Barry Lyons is a Biloxi native who was a major league catcher for seven seasons after earning all-conference honors at Delta State.

Eric Moulds from Lucedale had 118 receptions at Mississippi State and played 12 years in the NFL, including three times in the Pro Bowl.

Bob Tyler, a Water Valley High School graduate, had a 94-19-6 record as a high school football coach in Mississippi, with two state championships. He was head coach at Mississippi State for six years and at Millsaps for three season.

Willis Wright, a Winona native, was the head coach of five state championship football teams from four schools He was also defensive coordinator for South Panola teams that went 75-0 from 2003-07 with state titles each year.

The eight honorees were chosen from 190 nominations. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for July 30, 2022.