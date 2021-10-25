The Kosciusko boys and girls soccer teams opened the season Saturday with classic games at the Northwest Soccer Complex in Meridian. Both teams had victories over Meridian and losses to Clarkdale in games with 30-minute halves.

Coach Greg Cooper was pleased with the play of both teams.

The Lady Whippets defeated Meridian 9-0 but lost to Clarkdale 1-0.

“They moved the ball well,” Cooper said. “There were a couple of things we had to discuss position-wise.”

Mia Manjarrez and Gracie Singetary each had two goals against Meridian, Gracie Williams, Lanna Nunley, Savannah Fulgham, Arissa Olive and Janekqwa Brown one each.

The Whippets defeated Meridian 2-1 after a 5-1 loss to Clarkdale. Dan Lindsay and Alexis Hernandez had first-half goals against Meridian. Jorge Orduna scored in the Clarkdale game.

Kosciusko was missing four players who are on the football team — Will Carter, Vincent Miller, Eli Kemp and William Chrestman. Miller will be the Whippets' goalie. In his absence, Braxton Ray and Luke Sudduth shared goal keeping duties.

Kosciusko was also without Jon Gant, who suffered an ankle injury during summer ball and has not been cleared to play.

Kosciusko will need to rebuild the defense with the graduation of four players from the back line. Jeremy Gibson looked good there, Cooper said.

“He did a really good job playing the ball forward,” said the coach.

The Whippets and Lady Whippets began the regular season at Germantown Tuesday. The next two games will also be in the Jackson area, November 9 at Pearl and November 11 at Ridgeland.

Both Kosciusko teams reached the 4A playoffs by default last year when Raymond, the only soccer-playing region opponent, forfeited the games. Both lost in the opening round, the Whippets 1-0 to Pontotoc and the Lady Whippets 5-0 to Mooreville.

It will be much tougher this year with Kosciusko in Region 4-4A with Choctaw Central, Louisville, Newton County, Northeast Lauderdale and West Lauderdale. West Lauderdale girls were state runners-up last year.

﻿Kosciusko Boys & Girls soccer Schedule

Nov. 2 Germantown Away

Nov. 9 Pearl Away

Nov. 11 Ridgeland Away

Nov. 16 Morton Away

Nov 19 Richland Away

Nov. 29 Neshoba Central Home

Nov. 30 Starkville Away

Dec. 2 Louisville* Home

Dec. 7 Choctaw Central* Home

Dec. 10 West Lauderdale* Home

Dec. 14 Newton County* Home

Dec. 16 Northeast Lauderdale* Away

Jan. 3 West Lauderdale* Away

Jan. 7 Choctaw Central* Away

Jan. 8 Yazoo County Home

Jan. 11 Newton county* Away

Jan. 14 Northeast Lauderdale* Home

Jan. 18 Louisville* Away

Jan. 22 New Hope Away

4-4A region games*