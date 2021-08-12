Recently Beth and Stanley Hartness were honored with a chair in the Skipworth Performing Arts Center by their family, Derek, Laura, Mary Beth, and Ginny Dyess; and Kevin, Julie, Kyle, and Will Humphreys.

“We wanted to honor both of our parents with a chair at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center because they have been longtime supporters of the arts in Kosciusko. My father was a member and drum major of Big Red Band before the auditorium was ever constructed, and he performed in many Little Theater productions on that very stage,” said the couple’s daughter, Julie Humphreys. “Although my mother was not a participant in any productions, she was a huge behind-the-scenes supporter as a dance mom, band mom, and Little Theater audience member. She probably deserves a gold medal for sitting through 40 years of productions and concerts!”

Humphreys gives her sister, Laura Dyess, credit for coming up not only the idea to honor their parents, but also a clever way to present the gift.

“She created an ‘I Spy’ puzzle that included several clues about the gift, and then made several groups of puzzle pieces that we presented to our parents on their birthdays and Mother’s and Father’s Day. My mother loves to put puzzles together, so she would immediately get to work after receiving each gift. Imagine her surprise to discover that many pieces were missing until the final gift on Father’s Day 2021,” said Humpheys. “It took a few minutes for our parents to decipher the clues, but when they finally got it, they were delighted to know that they would be honored with a chair.”

The family of Dr. Stanley and Beth Hartness made a challenge out of their gift of a Skipworth Center chair in their honor by creating a puzzle. Photo submitted.

Stanley Hartness agreed that the puzzle was “very clever, but frustrating.”

There were even some unexpected challenges to completing it.

“There was no picture to go by, and Laura’s dog chewed up the last piece! Laura made up a cryptic message for the puzzle, and we gradually saw things that were important in our lives, such as the Kosciusko statue, a whippet, music notes, and so on. We absolutely love it and are having it framed,” he said.

Music has always played a big part in the life of the semi-retired family physician.

“I have always loved music and knew I wanted to be in the band. I started on trumpet, but our band director, Mr. Wasson, switched me to alto horn in the seventh grade to prepare me for French horn in the high school band,” Hartness said. “I loved the French horn, and was also in the Famous Maroon Band at MSU for four years playing the French horn.”

Hartness credits the band with giving him discipline that has served him well in many areas. “Whether it was med school, my work as a physician, or my work with Little Theater, that discipline has been with me the rest of my life,” he said.

“I’ve always had a streak of ham in me, and I was active in Little Theater. We did some great productions back then, and I was grateful to be a part of them. I also was in the Passion Play for a number of years, and I sang in the church choir,” Hartness said of his performing arts background.

“Both of my girls were in dance and the band, and we went to a lot of recitals in the auditorium. I can see the Skipworth Center bringing others to our area and offering something for everyone, from bluegrass to ballet. Beth and I are really looking forward to its completion,” he said.

Hartness also commended the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE) and its efforts.

“I am so proud of Tim Alford and how he has jumped in to do projects for the betterment of our town,” he said.

Love of the performing arts has extended to the rest of the family. Julie and Laura were both Big Red Band members, and Julie plays the flute in her church orchestra. Both of her boys were in band in high school and Lions Band. Laura’s daughter, Mary Beth, took dance, and Ginny was in show choir and many musicals. Julie and Laura also took dance from the age of four until they completed high school.

Julie was even in a Little Theater production with her dad at one point, although a small mishap almost sidelined her. While turning cartwheels in the auditorium, she misjudged her landing and whacked her head on a table.

“I went running down the aisle to my dad, and he took me to the hospital. He didn’t sew me up, but Dr. Pickle did. It wasn’t funny then, of course, but it is now as I look back on it,” Humphreys said with a laugh.

“We are looking forward to the Skipworth Center. We are thrilled that it’s being renovated and kids will be able to use it,” said Humphreys. “That auditorium was a big part of my life through band concerts, dance recital, and Little Theater.”