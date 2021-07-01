Couple supports Skipworth project, touts importance center will have in community

Recently Tex and Carolyn Ritter sat down to talk about the importance of the arts, the Big Red band, and the Skipworth Performing Arts Center with The Star Herald.

Carolyn has a long history with the Big Red Band. Beginning when she was about five years old, her mother would take her to the football field to see and hear the band play.

“That was an exciting time for me, and later my mother had a Big Red Band uniform made for me,” said Carolyn. It was made for her by Mrs. Edith Beckham, a local seamstress.

When Carolyn was in the second grade, her parents purchased a saxophone for her. Mr. Skipworth had chosen that instrument for her to play. Both Carolyn and her sister Patsy took piano under Mrs. Skipworth, and both girls were in the band during their high school years, Carolyn on the saxophone, and Patsy on the clarinet.

Carolyn holds picture of herself modeling the small band uniform. Beverly Casteel / The Star-Herald

Carolyn’s family loved music. Her mother, Jimmie Smithson, played the piano, and her father loved all music, especially the big bands. In the next generation, Carolyn’s daughters, Shelley and Cathy, were in the Big Red Band under the direction of Mickey Grove, and both girls also played piano.

Skipworth and the band made a lasting impression on her life, and she finds it appropriate that the Skipworth Performing Arts Center will be a tribute to him.

“I am so glad to see Mr. Skipworth honored in this way. His contributions to the music scene in Kosciusko were innumerable,” said Carolyn. Skipworth even went so far as to spend time at Tipton Street High School teaching African-American students in a time before desegregation.

“The center will be a grand place to present productions for Kosciusko and the surrounding area. It’s going to be first class,” Carolyn said enthusiastically.

Tex agreed with his wife.

“The opportunities for productions will be immeasurable. Undoubtedly, the center will have a meritable contribution to the community,” he said.

Having just come from his 70th class reunion a few days before, Tex told a little bit about his experience with band.

“I went to a small high school (Hatley) that did not have a band. Therefore, I was unfamiliar with how important a band is to a school system. I’m even a little surprised Carolyn agreed to marry me since I was not in the band,” he said jokingly.

When his daughters were in the band, Tex was secretary-treasurer of the Big Red Band Boosters and also the publicity chairman for the Big Red Band Pops concerts.

“It was an enjoyable experience for me to have my daughters enjoy the band, and it is important to support the school system, and the band is a vital part of it,” the past president of the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE) stated.

“I think that what the band does for the school is similar to what the MSU baseball team is doing for State,” he added, referring to State winning the College World Series.

Carolyn’s 1946 band jacket. Beverly Casteel / The Star-Herald

“We’ve an outstanding band, and we are happy to support the Skipworth project. It is great to see more people getting involved, and I’m sure the goal will be met,” Tex summed up.

The Ritters’ significant contribution will purchase chairs in memory of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Reginald Smithson and Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Ritter, Sr. They have also purchased chairs in honor of their daughters, Shelley Carole Ritter and Catherine Ritter Scholl and their son-in-law, Dr. Brian Scholl.

Former Kosciusko mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the Ritters have always been supportive of their community.

“The Ritters have always been great supporters of the community with giving back, and we appreciate all they do,” he said.