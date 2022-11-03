The McAdams Lady Bulldogs opened the basketball season with losses against two teams from larger classifications.

In the first game, McAdams was defeated by 4A Louisville 47-16. “The girls were a little nervous,” said coach Ashley Brown. “It's back to the drawing board.”

There was marked improvement two days later in a 60-42 loss to 3A Forest. The Lady Bobcats led 29-20 at the half and gradually pulled away in the second half.

“I don't want to single out anyone, but they all did well,” Brown said. “We made some mental mistakes that we will clean up over time.”

McAdams had three players in double figures, Ameri Gadson with 13 points, Shawnessey Martin and Samaria Evans with 11 each. Denim Morgan scored 16 points for Forest.

McAdams boys and girls were scheduled to play Velma Jackson November 10, but those games have been canceled due to a scheduling mixup. It would have been the first game for the Bulldogs.

Brown said an attempt will be made to line up another opponent.

Both teams will participate in the Premier Medical Group Classic at Kosciusko November 12.

With nearly two weeks until the next scheduled game, Brown plans to work on ball handling, rebounding and breaking the press in practice. “Those are areas in which we are kind of struggling right now.”