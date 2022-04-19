McAdams girls and boys both finished fourth at the Region 3-1A track meet at Winona High School last week.

Ethel girls were seventh and the boys ninth. Defending state champion French Champ won the girls’ meet and the FCA boys’ team was fifth.

In the girls’ meet, French Camp had 184 points, followed by South Delta 119, Simmons 80, McAdams 40, Shaw 37, West Tallahatchie 23, Ethel 22 and Noxapater 10.

For the boys, it was South Delta 131, Simmons 104, Shaw 76, McAdams 62, French Camp 59, West Tallahatchie 36, West Bolivar 20, Noxapater 13 and Ethel 12.

“We didn't perform as well as I had wanted us to. But with the experience of our young people I was satisfied,” said McAdams coach Carl Hathorn. “It's just that some of the other schools were a little more athletic.”

McAdams boys and girls each won two events. For the boys, Jamarquse Spivey, an eighth grader, finished first in the 200 with a time of 23.67 and Jamar Teague cleared 5-8 to win the high jump. Kiyah Harmon won the girls high jump at 4-4 and the 1600 relays of Ameri Gadson, Harmon, Rashayla Hood and Jayda Evans outran the competition.

The top four in each event qualified for the South State meet Saturday at Clinton High School.

Other boys’ qualifiers: Christophe Harmon and Jimmy Wilson third and fourth in the 300 hurdles, Kurt Mitchell third in the high jump and third in the triple jump, Zyion Christian fourth in the long jump and fourth in the high jump and Spivey fourth in the 100.

For the girls, Gadson was second and Mary Smith fourth in the high jump, Bryia Harmon third in the shot, the 3200-relay team of Evans, Hood, Jada Head and Amber Harmon was second and the 1600 relay team of Gordon, Kiyah Harmon, Hood and Evans finished fourth.

Ethel

Jasmine Johnson won the girls’ shotput with a throw of 33 feet, four and a half inches, more than a foot ahead of second place Jasmine Bonty of French Camp. At last year's state meet, Bonty was first and Johnson second.

For the boys, Jake Newman was fourth in the 3200, Ladamian Merritt fourth in the 400 and the girls 800 relay team of Zantavia Clark, Alexius Merritt, Nicole Patrick and Makayla Merritt was fourth.

French Camp

Freshman Lucy Littlejohn won the 800 (2:36), 1600 (5:35) and 3200 (13:48), leading a one-two-three French Camp finish in all three, and ran on the winning girls 3200 relay team.

She was joined on the 800 by Averie Jan Gundy in second and Taylor Benoit in third, on the 1600 by Gundy second and Ellen Ulerich third and the 3200 by Ulerich second and Kelsey Bridges third. Ulerich, Gundy and Benoit were the other runners in the 3200 relay were.

Jasmine Bonty won the discus (97-8) and was second in the shot put, Olivia Gundy won the shot put (30-8) and was third in the 100 hurdles and the high jump and Maddi Davis finished second in the long jump and the triple jump and fourth in the 100 hurdles.

Silas Hodge won the boys 800 (2:18.4) and was fourth in the discus. Jesse Jones and Ayden Watkins were second and third in the 3200 and Jones was second in the 1600.