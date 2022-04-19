It’s championship season in Attala County! Kosciusko baseball and softball and Ethel baseball and softball all won their regions, Kosciusko in 4-4A and Ethel in 5-1A. And all four teams are unbeaten in region play.

To the victors go the spoils they say. It’s the advantage in the playoffs for number one seeds. The baseball teams will begin play Friday in two-of-three series against fourth place teams. The softball teams receive opening round byes and begin one week later.

Kosciusko baseball will play Gentry, the fourth-place team from 3-4A. The first game will be at home, the second on the road and the third, if necessary, back at home.

Ethel will play South Delta, fourth from 6-1A, with the same schedule.

Kosciusko softball will play the winner of a series between Clarksdale, second in 3-4A, and Itawamba AHS, third in 1-4A. Ethel will play the winner between the 8-1A runner-up Lumberton and South Delta, third in 6-1A. Softball also has the higher seed at home for Game 1 and Game 3, if necessary.

All baseball and softball series are best-of-three leading up to baseball championship series at Trustmark Park in Pearl, beginning May 24, and softball championship series at the USM Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, beginning May 17.