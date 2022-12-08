McAdams boys took a 17-8 lead after one quarter and maintained the lead the rest of the way for a 58-53 victory over Philadelphia.

“We knew they were going to be physical so we adjusted for it,” said coach Kenyon Ross.

Tyrick Davis led the Bulldogs with 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Cameron Fleming had 14 points and seven rebounds. Alexander Menchion led Philadelphia with 15 points.

The good for the Bulldogs was that they made 23 of 39 two-point shots, forced 28 turnovers and had a 14-5 edge in assists. The bad was that they were two of 14 from behind the arc, six of 14 from the line and were outrebounded 38-25.

Girls

Playing without the team's two leading scorers, the Lady Bulldogs were defeated by Philadelphia 61-31. Ameri Gadson and Kenady Cross missed the game with injuries.

“I had to play a lot of young players,” said coach Ashley Brown.

Two three pointers by Shawnessey Martin enabled McAdams to be even at 13-13 after open. But the Lady Bulldogs were outscored 14-5 in the second quarter and managed only 13 second-half points.

Martin had a game high 16 points.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs played Louisville Tuesday. Scheduled home games with Pelahatchie Friday have been canceled.