Kosciusko basketball had easy boys and girls basketball wins against J.Z. George, the Whippets 61-35 and the Lady Whippets 77-24.

Andrew Mancell led a balanced attack for the boys with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kantavious Brown and Ryan Tillman had eight points each, Cory Guyton Jr five. Brown had nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Guyton two assists and two steals.

Haley Olive had 20 points, five steals rebounds for the Lady Whippets, D'naylah Williams 19 points,three rebounds and two steals and Jamiya Gray 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“We made some outside shots. That's a plus. That has been kind of our Achilles heel,” said coach Cory Guyton.

Rozlyn Fuller moved into the starting lineup and scored five points. “Moving her into the starting lineup helps us defensewise” Guyton said. “She's a good defender.”

The Whippets and Lady Whippets played Choctaw County Tuesday and will be at Neshoba Central Friday for the final games before Christmas.