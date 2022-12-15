Jacquese Greer rebounded a missed long range jumper from teammate Tyrick Davis, turned and banked the ball through the hoop with two seconds left to give McAdams a 59-58 victory over Louisville. It was the Bulldogs’ second victory over a 4A team this month, following a 57-37 win over Kosciusko 11 days earlier.

The victory improved the record to 5-1, the lone loss 60-56 to Leake Central, another 4A team. But coach Kenyon Ross is not satisfied with his team's play. “We're not where we need to be,” he said, noting 10 of 20 from the free throw line, an ongoing problem for the Bulldogs. “But we'll take a win anyway we can get it.”

The game was close throughout. McAdams trailed 30-27 at the half and pulled within one at 34-33 after three quarter before outscoring the Wildcats 16-14 in the final period for the victory.

Davis made half of his 16 field goal attempts and was four of four from the line to score a game-high 22 points. Cameron Fleming scored 14 points and Greer had seven points, along with team-high totals of seven rebounds and five assists.

“When your point guard leads you in rebounds, there's something wrong. So we have things we need to correct,” Ross said.

T.J. Coburn had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Louisville. The Wildcats won the battle of the boards, outrebounding McAdams 48-31.

The schedule doesn't get any easier. The Bulldogs played 3A Yazoo County Tuesday, will square off against Leake Central and Kosciusko at the McAdams tournament next week, and will conclude 2022 with a game at 3A St. Andrew's December 30.

“The next four games will be tremendous for us going into district play,” Ross said. “We have a nice little run that will make us or break us.”

McAdams will begin defense of its 6-1A championship with a home game January 3 against Leake County. “We and Leake County are supposed to be the two best teams on paper in the district.”

Girls

The Lady Bulldogs were defeated by Louisville 61-17. Kenady Cross had six points and Da'keria Fleming five for McAdams. Aniyah Hunter scored 20 points for Louisville.

Coach Ashley Brown described Louisville as a fast and aggressive team. “If we could match their pace, it can be beneficial. But we didn't compete.”

McAdams played without leading scorer, Ameri Gadson, out with a knee injury. Brown said the injury is not serious – no tear – and she hopes to have Gadson back for the tournament.