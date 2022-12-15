Lee Wade will get a jump start on his junior college football career when he enrolls at East Mississippi next month following graduation from Kosciusko. He signed last Friday in a ceremony at the Kosciusko library.

“I feel like I have the best chance to play there and get to the next level,” Wade said. Early enrollment will allow him to go through spring practice with the Lions.

“It will help me get a head start on the playbook and the depth chart.”

Wade had an outstanding senior season as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Whippets. On offense, he had 54 receptions for 720 yards and seven touchdowns and carried 36 times for 172 yards and five TDs. On defense, he had 38 tackles and four interceptions.

It was for offense that he was recruited by East Mississippi and where he prefers to play.

At East Mississippi, Wade will be playing for one of the most successful college football coaches at any level. Buddy Stephens has won five national championships with the Lions and is one of the reasons Wade decided to spend the next two years in Scooba.

“When I sat down and talked with him, he told me about all the resources they have. I think that will help me a lot.”

Wade hopes to play at the senior college level after East Mississippi. His long range goal is to be a coach.