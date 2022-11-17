Jon Gant and Raven Pernell both had a really good week as Kosciusko boys and girls soccer teams each won twice.

Gant had six goals in an 8-0 win over Columbus and four in a 5-0 victory over Forest. Jeremy Gibson had a goal and an assists and Alexis Hernandez a goal against Columbus. Thomas Sims had the fifth goal against Forest.

Pernell scored five times in a 7-0 win over Columbus and both Lady Whippets goal in a 2-1 victory over Forest.

In the three games Gant has played since joining the Whippets following the conclusion of the football season, he has scored 14 goals. It wasn't an overstatement when coach Greg Cooper said, “He has had a good three days.”

The only close game was the Lady Whippets victory over Forest. Pernell's goals made it 2-0 at the half.

“We didn't execute well in the second half,” Cooper said. “There were opportunities for us to go forward and we didn't do it. They had a couple of good players and eventually wore us down and they got a goal.”

A second half letdown has been a problem for the Lady Whippets this season. “We still have not played a full game from start to finish,” Cooper said. “Right now, we are probably at 60 minutes.” That’s a good first half and half of the second half.

In the Columbus game, Molly Steed had a goal and two assists, Savannah Fulgham a goal and an assist and Mia Manjarrez an assist.

In addition to Pernell, Cooper said Presley Fulgham on defense and Karianne Amis in the midfield have played well.

Both teams are 3-3 heading into a break for Thanksgiving. A scheduled game with Jim Hill has been canceled, The next games will be December 1 at Neshoba Central, December 2 at Louisville and December 3 at Nettleton. Louisville will be the first Region 4-4A games.