A big third quarter keyed McAdams' boys basketball 66-50 victory over Yazoo County. The Bulldogs led 32-31 at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 18-5 in the third quarter.

“We started the game off flat. Really flat,” said coach Kenyon Ross. They weren't flat after halftime.

“Our first unit finally decided they wanted to play.”

Besides the first unit, Ross said the Bulldogs received quality minutes from the bench.

Tyrick Davis had a strong game for McAdams with 18 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists. Jacquese Greer had 14 points and eight rebounds, Cameron Fleming 10 points and five rebounds.

Bray Jones led Yazoo County with 18 points.

“A win is a win. We just have to play better,” Ross said.

McAdams outrebounded Yazoo County 46-35 and had a 16-5 edge in steals. On the negative side, the Bulldogs continued to struggle from the line, making only half their free throws, 14 of 28.

Girls

The Lady Bulldogs were defeated by Yazoo County 69-32.

“We struggled to get in the groove of the game. Yazoo County outplayed us,” said coach Ashley Brown.

Kenady Cross had 14 points for McAdams. Leading scorer Ameri Gadson returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a knee injury, but was held to two points.

“I was going to sit her out until district, but I'm going to use these games to get back to her old self. She played cautiously against Yazoo,” Brown said.

Khalee Harrison scored 19 points and London Love had 18 for Yazoo County.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both played games Tuesday and Wednesday at the McAdams Holiday Tournament and will be at St. Andrew's Friday. The new year will bring the first Region 6-1A games against Leake County January 3. Leake County is the state's fourth ranked 1A boys teams according to the website Scorebook Live.