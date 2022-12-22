For Kosciusko junior Jon Gant, fall means football, winter soccer and spring golf.

He was named to the Region 4-4A football team as the punter and is off to a strong soccer season with 29 goals and four assists, despite missing the first two games while the football season was going on.

“Jon is having an impressive junior season,” said coach Greg Cooper. “It all started with a great camp at East Central Community College and he has just continued to grow. His speed, accuracy off pass and shot makes him a great striker, We have enjoyed watching Jon grow this year.”

Gant is able to play football and soccer because they are in different seasons in Mississippi. But at the collegiate level, both are fall sports. That's a ways in a future with another high school year, but he will have to make a decision.

“I would love to pursue soccer,” he said, but added “I thought about football. It's fun. I haven't decided yet.”

He began playing soccer at a young age. “It started off as a hobby and became what I do every day.”

The Whippets are 2-2 in Region 4-4A, with victories over Choctaw Central and Northeast Lauderdale and losses to West Lauderdale and Newton County, needing to finish in the top three to qualify for the playoffs.

Gant was instrumental in the two wins, with all six goals in a 6-0 victory over Choctaw Central and a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Northeast Lauderdale.

The Whippets and Lady Whippets have two weeks off for the holidays. The schedule will resume with rematches against West Lauderdale and Newton County January 3 and 5.